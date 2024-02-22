Giants trade down, collect three additional picks in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have several different ways they can go about utilizing their No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and one mock trade has them coming away with four times as many picks.

Giants Wire formulated a first-round simulation that engaged New York in a trade that sends the No. 6 selection to the Detroit Lions in exchange for picks No. 29, No. 61, and No. 73, as well as a second-rounder in 2025.

What are the Giants’ most pressing needs ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Giants are in the hunt for an upgrade to their offensive unit. Their reinvigorated belief in current starting quarterback Daniel Jones suggests that he’ll be on the roster at the start of next season and likely under center to lead the way for the G-Men.

In this mock trade, the Giants would be sacrificing their shot at one of the top QBs or offensive linemen in this year’s class in hopes of lucking up with savvy selections later down the line.

At present, the Giants are in need of reinforcements at running back, with Saquon Barkley’s potential departure hovering over their head.

Can the Giants benefit more from three picks as opposed to a potential franchise player at No. 6?

Pro Football Focus’s top 275 big board doesn’t include a single running back in its top 32. Their highest-rated ball carrier is Jonathan Brooks at No. 64. Brooks is also atop Mel Kiper’s rankings at the position as well.

The Texas product went for 1,139 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2023 and established himself as a dual threat in the passing game, adding 286 receiving yards to his total offensive output on the year.

He’d make for a perfect option at No. 61 for the Giants to develop should Barkley seek greener pastures in unrestricted free agency.

While the trade scenario is enticing, the Giants have the chance to make a major splash at No. 6, and it seems more beneficial to build around a franchise-caliber talent as they look to rebound from a disappointing 6-11 2023 campaign.