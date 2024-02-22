Giants could push offensive line bust inside to compete at guard

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants face a critical challenge this off-season, with a pressing need to upgrade their offensive line after a particularly disappointing performance in the 2023 season. Ranked last in pass protection by PFF, the Giants’ line allowed a staggering 267 pressures and 45 sacks, underscoring the urgency for improvement.

Evan Neal’s Transition

A significant part of the Giants’ strategy could involve repositioning Evan Neal, the former 7th overall pick, from offensive tackle to an interior guard role.

Despite high expectations, Neal’s performance has been less than stellar, marred by injuries and ineffectiveness on the field. In 2022, Neal’s contribution was notably poor, allowing 52 pressures and eight sacks over 862 snaps. His struggles continued into the past season, where even with reduced playtime, his performance did not see the anticipated improvement.

Neal’s physical attributes, standing at 6’7″ and weighing 350 pounds, make him an ideal candidate for the guard position, where his size and power could be more effectively utilized. Transitioning Neal to guard could help mitigate his challenges in speed and handling outside pass rushers, offering a potential solution to part of the Giants’ offensive line woes.

READ MORE: Giants and Jets rank near the top of league in attendance despite disappointing results in 2023 season

Strengthening the Giants’ Line Through Free Agency

To fortify their offensive line, the Giants are likely to explore options in free agency. One potential target could be Jermaine Eluemunor, a former Las Vegas Raider with experience under the Giants’ new offensive line coach, Carmen Bricillo. Securing a player like Eluemunor could provide the Giants with the much-needed reinforcement at the tackle position, allowing them to focus on building a more robust interior line with cost-effective contracts and rookie deals.

The success of the Giants’ offense, whether led by Daniel Jones or a potential first-round quarterback draft pick in 2024, hinges on the ability of the offensive line to provide reliable pass protection. Without significant improvements, the Giants risk stunting the development of their quarterback and undermining their offensive strategy.