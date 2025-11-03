Giants’ trade deadline situation just got astronomically worse

The New York Giants didn’t just lose another game — they got embarrassed. Once again, they looked lifeless in a 34–24 defeat to a San Francisco 49ers team missing its starting quarterback. Mac Jones carved them up with 235 passing yards and two touchdowns, while the Giants stumbled through another performance full of errors, drops, and missed tackles.

For a team that was supposed to take a step forward in 2025, they look completely lost. The record now sits at 2–7, and the product on the field reflects it. There’s no spark, no rhythm, and most concerningly, no sense of accountability.

Jaxson Dart shines, but the Giants keep wasting him

If there’s one silver lining, it’s rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The kid continues to play with poise and toughness, showing glimpses of why the Giants believe he’s their future. He made big throws, took hits, and still gave them a chance to hang around.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But even his best efforts can’t overcome what’s happening around him. His receivers can’t catch, the offensive line gives him little time, and the coaching staff still seems unsure how to adjust in real time. Dart’s development is about the only thing keeping this season from being a total waste — and even that could be jeopardized if the dysfunction continues.

The team has quit, and it shows

You can see it in the missed assignments. The lack of effort on tackles. The hollow expressions on the sideline. Players like Deonte Banks, once touted as a building block, look disengaged and hesitant. The defense has been decimated by injuries, but effort has no excuse.

Brian Daboll looks like a man out of answers. He’s on the sideline arguing with officials more than motivating players, and that fire he once brought now feels more like frustration. Ownership may be quietly waiting for the season to end before cleaning house, and the only thing saving Daboll right now is his relationship with Dart.

Philadelphia is building, while New York keeps sinking

Meanwhile, the Eagles are out here playing chess. They’ve made three trades in the past week, including a smart deal for Jaelan Phillips — an expiring player they got for a third-round pick. If he walks, they’ll likely get that pick back via compensatory formula.

They’re positioning themselves for another playoff push with eight draft picks next year, four of them in the top three rounds. This is what competent roster construction looks like: aggression, foresight, and efficiency. The Giants, by comparison, are doing none of it.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only path left is a teardown

At 2–7, adding talent would be malpractice. Joe Schoen has to face the reality that this roster isn’t built to compete right now. Selling off pieces for draft capital is the only logical move — if there’s even a market for their underperforming players.

Evan Neal and Jalin Hyatt have seen their value tank, and nobody’s offering much for reclamation projects. The Giants have become a team of excuses and empty potential. That’s not on injuries anymore — that’s on leadership.

The season’s over. Everyone knows it. The only question now is whether ownership has the guts to admit it and start over — again.