Giants’ second-year safety calls out the coaching staff: ‘We’ve just got to do more during the week’

The New York Giants’ defense was gashed once again this Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers marched up and down the field to tally 34 points and steal the win at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants’ defense, once again, looked underprepared. They were exposed by a 49ers offense that was playing without its starting quarterbacks and without several other starters due to injuries.

Nevertheless, the Giants’ defense was picked apart and run all over in Week 10, leading to further criticism of head coach Brian Daboll and his staff — criticism that is now coming from the players.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Tyler Nubin calls out the Giants’ weekly preparation

After Sunday’s loss, second-year safety Tyler Nubin spoke to the media and took aim at the Giants’ lack of preparation during the week, per a quote shared by Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post on X.

“I know it sounds like a broken record, but we’ve just got to do more during the week,” Nubin said. “That’s really the only way I can see us fixing it. It’s tough, for sure.”

This is not the first time Daboll and his staff have been criticized for an easy-going mentality during practice. ESPN insider Jordan Raanan has described the team’s summer training programs as “country club style.”

“They run an extremely light training camp and preparation program, in my opinion. The term that everyone uses is ‘country club style,'” Raanan said on his Breaking Big Blue podcast.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is on the hot seat

After another pitiful defensive performance on Sunday, it feels like it’s become a matter of when, not if, Bowen will be relieved of his duties.

The Giants’ defense is the 29th-ranked unit in the NFL this season. They are surrendering an average of 382.1 yards per game, including 150.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks 31st.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York has invested a litany of resources into their defense over the last few offseasons. And, while there is still some talent flashing through, the overall product on the field isn’t good enough.

Bowen has been criticized for his lack of ability to make adjustments, his simplistic defensive scheme, and his inability to maximize the talents of his top players.

Perhaps the Giants’ light preparation during the week plays a factor, too, as Nubin suggested.