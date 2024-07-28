Giants: Top Takeaways & Storylines from Day 4 of Training Camp

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants took the practice field on Sunday morning for their fourth training camp practice session of the summer. It was a fun day of practice where the offense spent much of its time attempting to create explosive plays downfield. Plenty of exciting takeaways and storylines developed during Day 4 of New York Giants Training Camp.

The Giants’ young wide receiver duo looks special

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie first-round pick WR Malik Nabers looked like a special talent once again. The 21-year-old birthday boy made a handful of explosive plays — a pattern that has developed through the first few practices of the summer. Nabers corralled several deep passes and made some spectacular grabs during practice while also creating loads of separation on a few incompletions.

Opposite Nabers is second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt who also generated some explosive plays on Sunday morning. Both Nabers and Hyatt have been making plays frequently during camp, adding plenty of excitement to the offense for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Daniel Jones struggled to hit the deep ball

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

For as much separation as Nabers and Hyatt created downfield, they had a tough time corralling a number of those deep targets as Daniel Jones struggled to hit them in stride. He underthrew a few deep shots early in practice, causing would-be touchdowns to fall incomplete.

He started the day only 2-6 passing as ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that “underthrowing the deep ball has been a thing for him early this summer.”

However, Jones bounced back toward the end of practice and connected with Nabers and Hyatt on a few deep shots. He was right on the money with a deep shot to Nabers down the right sideline and dropped another one in the bucket on the left sideline to Hyatt.

The Giants are hoping that the early misses at practice are just Jones knocking off the rust. He’s been recovering from a torn ACL since November but has had his fair share of highs and lows since returning to the field at the start of training camp.

Injury Updates:

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie tight end Theo Johnson passed his physical and made his training camp debut on Sunday morning. He had missed the first three practices of the summer due to a hip injury that landed him on the PUP list. The fourth-round draft pick is expected to play a big role in the offense this season.

Right tackle Evan Neal is considered “day to day” by coach Daboll as he recovers from an ankle injury that he had surgery on at the beginning of the offseason.

Daboll also said that rookie safety Tyler Nubin is “really close” to returning but did not practice on Sunday morning. The projected starting free safety is dealing with a calf injury but should make his return to the practice field sometime this week.

Second-year center John Michael Schmitz was held out of practice today as he deals with a shoulder injury. The 2022 second-round draft pick missed four games due to an injury last season and is anticipating a big developmental season. In the meantime, newly signed veteran Jon Runyan Jr. filled in at center.