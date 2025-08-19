Giants’ top linebacker ‘heard’ about trade rumors this offseason

The New York Giants invested heavily into their defense this offseason, drafting Abdul Carter and spending $100 million on upgrades.

Safeties Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo were brought in to reinforce the secondary, adding talent to a unit needing immediate improvement.

Yet even with reinforcements in place, one of the Giants’ most reliable leaders, Bobby Okereke, found himself mentioned in trade rumors, according to ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The contract factor in speculation

Okereke is entering year three of a four-year, $40 million deal signed ahead of the 2023 campaign with New York.

His $14.4 million cap hit this season — and again in 2026 — naturally makes him a financial talking point for management.

If the Giants wanted to move on after this year, they could save $9 million in cap space while eating $5.4 million dead money.

Those numbers explain why rumors surfaced, but they don’t account for the irreplaceable leadership Okereke provides the Giants’ defensive unit.

What Okereke brings on the field

Last season, Okereke logged 734 snaps, producing 64 tackles with a 10.7% missed tackle rate and recording 35 defensive stops.

While not his strongest statistical campaign, he remained a stabilizing force in the middle, communicating assignments and keeping the group disciplined.

He had shined in his first Giants season, helping mask weaknesses in Wink Martindale’s defense before coaching changes reset the system.

Even after Martindale’s departure and Shane Bowen’s arrival, Okereke’s voice remained central in keeping a young roster aligned and accountable.

A veteran presence on a young defense

The Giants’ defense has added speed and playmakers, but youth brings volatility, and Okereke’s steadiness is invaluable during those transitions.

Think of him as the anchor keeping a ship steady during rough waters — not flashy, but absolutely essential for survival.

Depth at linebacker remains thin, and trading away Okereke would only create another hole on a roster already fighting for stability.

He’s the type of veteran who absorbs the growing pains of a unit while giving coaches the freedom to experiment around him.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Giants need to keep him

Speculation is natural in today’s NFL, where contracts and cap figures often fuel conversations more than performance and leadership.

But the Giants have little to gain by dealing away a player who still brings productivity, toughness, and proven reliability.

Okereke is not just a starter — he is a leader who has already earned the trust of coaches and teammates alike.

With Nabers and the young offense still developing, keeping the defense sturdy around voices like Okereke’s will be absolutely essential.