Giants: Top 3 targets entering Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants still have plenty of holes to fill entering Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. They added a dynamic playmaker in the first round, selecting LSU WR Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall. Now the Giants need to decide whether they want to continue bolstering their offense or turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball.

Which cornerback will fall into the Giants’ lap in the second round?

Only three cornerbacks were selected in the first round of the draft on Thursday night. As a result, some of the top talents at the position fell into the second round and could be priority targets for the Giants.

Cornerback is one of the Giants’ biggest positions of need and they could take advantage of a strong draft class at the position. Some of the prospects who could be available when the Giants are on the clock at pick No. 47 include Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, Iowa’s T.J. Tampa, and Rutgers’s fan-favorite Max Melton.

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Furthermore, if general manager Joe Schoen wants to be aggressive, he could attempt to trade up for Iowa CB Cooper DeJean, who shockingly fell out of the first round. DeJean was considered by Pro Football Focus to be the top cornerback prospect in this year’s draft class and was expected to be a top-20 draft pick. He is still available heading into Day 2 and could entice the Giants to make a move up the draft order.

Looking further down the board, the Giants could target players such as Khyree Jackson out of Oregon and Renardo Green out of FSU with the No. 70 overall pick in the third round.

The Giants could still target a quarterback

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Spencer Rattler of South Carolina (2) throws the ball during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants attempted to trade up to draft a quarterback on Thursday, but ultimately failed and pivoted to Nabers instead. They could, however, draft a quarterback in the second round as a consolation for missing out on Drake Maye in the first.

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler is the top quarterback prospect available after six quarterbacks went off the board in the first round. The Giants expressed interest in Rattler during the pre-draft process and were listed as one of his top fits in the draft.

In 2023, Rattler racked up 3,186 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions for the South Carolina Gamecocks while playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in collegiate football. He was sacked 39 times this season but still managed to complete 68.9% of his passes. Rattler was also the 2024 Senior Bowl MVP.

The Giants could bolster their trenches

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adding Brian Burns via trade this offseason gave the G-Men one of the most exciting front-sevens in football. But there is still a need for depth on the interior of New York’s defensive line.

Since trading away Leonard Williams last season, the Giants have not filled the void he left behind. A’Shawn Robinson played well in that position, but left for a hefty payday in free agency this offseason. Potential replacements should be available with both the No. 47 and No. 70 overall pick today.

At pick No. 47, Michigan DT Kris Jenkins would be an excellent selection. Jankins is the No. 4 ranked defensive lineman on PFF’s board and is an excellent run defender. He posted a 13.3% career run stop rate which is tied for the second-highest among Round 1-2 interiors since the 2016 Draft (h/t Football Insights on X).

Also at No. 47, FSU’s Braden Fiske could be an intriguing selection. He was a standout performer at the NFL Scouting Combine and posted 18 sacks and 109 pressures over the last three seasons (PFF).

If the Giants wait until pick No. 70 for a defensive lineman, there will still be talent available. Ruke Orhorhoro out of Clemson and Michael Hall Jr. out of Ohio State will be some of the top options.

The draft board has fallen into shape rather nicely for the New York Giants heading into Day 2.