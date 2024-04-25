Giants draft game-changing wide receiver with No. 6 overall pick

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Despite speculation about a potential trade-up for a quarterback, the New York Giants stoot pat with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting wide receiver Malik Nabers out of LSU.

What will Malik Nabers bring to the Giants’ offense?

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rather than pulling off a blockbuster trade to move up the draft order, the Giants stuck with the No. 6 pick. As a result, they landed one of the best non-quarterback prospects in the draft.

Malik Nabers is a dynamic playmaker who will transform the Giants’ offense. He will be a featured weapon in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense and the favored target for QB Daniel Jones (or whoever is under center in 2024).

The G-Men haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018. Nabers should be able to immediately end that drought as the team’s primary receiving weapon. In 2023, Malik Nabers totaled 1,545 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

New York’s offensive lineup will now feature Malik Nabers as the primary wide receiver alongside veteran Darius Slayton and rising playmakers Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. This group of weapons should be plenty to improve the Giants’ offense which ranked 29th in the NFL in total yards per game last season.