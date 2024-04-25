Giants reportedly negotiating with Patriots for No. 3 pick in the draft

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are reportedly looking to make a splash in the first round of tonight’s 2024 NFL Draft. According to Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants, who currently hold the No. 6 pick, have been trying to trade up to No. 3 with the New England Patriots. The belief is that the Giants are targeting UNC quarterback Drake Maye.

Schultz is one of many NFL insiders currently reporting that the Giants are in discussions to move up for the third-overall pick in the draft. In addition to Schultz, Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News and Jordan Raanan of ESPN expect the general manager Joe Schoen to be aggressive in his attempts to trade up for the Giants’ next franchise quarterback.

Could a trade with the Patriots really happen?

According to Schultz, the prevailing belief is that a trade between the Giants and Patriots is “a long shot to happen,” however, “New England is listening to all calls” with only a few hours left until the draft begins.

The Patriots are seemingly keen on drafting a quarterback at No. 3 and that prospect could be Maye, whom the Giants are heavily pursuing. But perhaps the G-Men can offer an enticing enough trade package that convinces New England to move down in the draft order and target a different quarterback or add talent at one of their other many positions of need.

Who are the Giants targeting in a potential trade-up?

All rumors indicate that UNC’s Drake Maye is the quarterback that the Giants are targeting in a trade-up. However, there is also some buzz around Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. NFL insider Peter Schrager mentioned the Giants as one of the teams that could potentially move up for McCarthy in tonight’s draft.

McCarthy seemed to express mutual interest between him and the Giants during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday afternoon. The Michigan signal-caller threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2023 en route to a National Championship.

Maye, on the other hand, is a less likely selection. Teams like the Vikings and Patriots are eager to draft the UNC product who threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023. He’s widely considered the second-best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class and seems to be the Giants’ priority target in the first round.