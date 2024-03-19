Giants to host former All-Pro cornerback on visit

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants currently have $6.3 million in available salary space but will need all of it and then some to sign their rookie draft class in a few weeks. They will have to restructure a few deals, notably Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence, which would open up a maximum of $25 million.

To keep costs down, the Giants will likely look to veterans at several positions to help fill voids. Aside from free safety, cornerback is another spot that will need supplementation. With Adoree Jackson hitting free agency, the Giants have scheduled a visit with former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, who also visited the Rams on Tuesday and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Giants Might Be Able to Secure Value From White

White is 29 years old and a former first-round pick out of LSU by the Bills back in 2017. He has a clear-cut connection with Joe Schoen, the Giants’ GM.

Last season, White only played 182 snaps, giving up 60 yards and two touchdowns but recording an interception and a pass breakup. He played only 449 snaps in 2022 but played over 1000 snaps in three of his first four seasons in the NFL.

If his body holds up, White has the upside to be a quality CB2 alongside Deonte Banks, who was going into his sophomore season. It is a gamble, but the team also has a few developmental players, Tre Hawkins and Cor’Dale Flott, who are looking to take steps forward. In addition, they retained Nick McCloud over the weekend, who put together some quality performance over a small sample size.

Having a bit of experience in the secondary would go along way in supporting Banks, especially after letting Xavier McKinney walk in free agency, signing with the Green Bay Packers. The team currently doesn’t have a starting free safety, but they could be looking to transition to Dane Belton, one of their former mid-round picks from Schoen’s first draft class with the Giants.