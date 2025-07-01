Giants’ tiny receiver is entering a make-or-break contract season

The New York Giants are banking on several players to shine in 2025, but few have more at stake than Wan’Dale Robinson.

He’s one of the smallest receivers in football, standing just 5’8” and 185 pounds, yet plays with the fearlessness of a heavyweight.

Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, set to count $2.6 million against the cap.

That means he’ll be hungry to prove his worth ahead of 2026 free agency.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Robinson put up big catch numbers, but where were the yards?

Last season, Robinson posted career-high volume with 93 receptions on 132 targets, but it’s almost shocking how little yardage he produced.

He finished with 699 yards and three touchdowns, averaging only 7.5 yards per catch.

For context, that’s a number usually seen from tight ends or running backs catching dump-offs, not wide receivers.

His 70.5% catch rate was solid, but the Giants desperately need more explosive gains out of those touches.

A shift in offensive approach could boost Robinson’s efficiency

New quarterback Russell Wilson changes the entire dynamic for Robinson.

Unlike the carousel of QBs last year, who struggled with timing and anticipation, Wilson thrives on timing routes and letting smaller receivers work in space.

Robinson’s compact frame and jitterbug agility make him tough to press at the line.

If Wilson can hit him in stride, his short-area quickness could finally translate into longer gains.

It’s like putting a turbocharger on a compact sports car — the speed was always there, it just needed the right engine.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants may be cautious but can’t ignore Robinson’s upside

Given how heavily Robinson was targeted last year, it’s likely the Giants try to balance that load.

They’d prefer quality over quantity — fewer catches, but more chunk plays.

That’s especially important because of his smaller catch radius, forcing pinpoint throws.

Still, Robinson’s willingness to take hits over the middle and knack for finding soft spots in zones makes him valuable.

And with fewer defenders able to keep up laterally, there’s always potential for big after-catch yardage.

Could Wan’Dale Robinson be a long-term piece for New York?

The Giants have let plenty of draft picks walk in free agency recently, often unwilling to pay for anything other than blue-chip production.

If Robinson can elevate his game under Wilson, though, it might force GM Joe Schoen’s hand.

A reasonable extension could keep Robinson in blue, especially since dynamic slot receivers often flourish well into their late 20s.

This is a pivotal season for him to show he’s more than just a high-volume safety valve.