Giants throwing one last Hail Mary for 1st round draft bust

There’s a difference between being patient and being desperate — and the New York Giants are starting to walk that line with Evan Neal.

Once viewed as a hopeful anchor on their offensive line, Neal’s NFL career has been more misfire than marvel, riddled with inconsistency and disappointment.

Now, instead of cutting ties, the Giants are trying something different — a positional switch that feels like a final shot at redemption.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A change of scenery — on the line

Neal is opening OTAs by taking reps at left guard, a significant shift from his usual post at right tackle.

With Jon Runyan Jr. not currently practicing, the Giants are using that opening to test Neal in unfamiliar territory.

But when Runyan returns, the long-term plan might be to pit Neal against Greg Van Roten for the right guard job.

That’s a tall task, literally and figuratively — Neal is massive, but guard play demands leverage, technique, and quicker feet in tighter spaces.

Neal’s physical traits aren’t the problem

Nobody has ever questioned the tools. At 6’7″ and nearly 340 pounds, Neal is built like a Marvel character.

He has experience across the offensive line from his days at Alabama, including guard reps that suggest this isn’t completely foreign to him.

But talent doesn’t mean much when development stalls, and that’s exactly what’s happened since he entered the NFL.

Poor technique and bad habits have led to brutal numbers — 98 pressures and 12 sacks allowed over just 1,781 snaps.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A last-ditch effort with time running out

Head coach Brian Daboll still sees something worth salvaging and continues to believe there’s a contributor buried somewhere in Neal’s game.

“Look, he’s a big man,’’ Daboll said of Neal. “He’s got length, he’s obviously a little bit taller than I’d say traditional guards, but he’s played it. He’s played a number of positions since he’s been at the University of Alabama. He’s been working hard this last month and a half and look forward to getting him out there.’’

Daboll’s optimism is the coaching equivalent of a life preserver — hopeful but not guaranteed to keep someone from drowning.

The Giants declined Neal’s fifth-year option, so this season is his final shot before hitting free agency with a bruised reputation.

Guard or bust?

Neal’s best chance now lies in becoming a solid interior presence, especially with veterans like Van Roten already holding the edge in experience.

He might not need to be elite to stick around — just reliable enough to offer stability and open lanes in the run game.

If the move to guard doesn’t click quickly, the Giants may finally pull the plug on a project that’s cost them dearly over three seasons.

It’s a bold adjustment, but at this point, bold is the only play left.

