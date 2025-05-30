Giants have special plan for getting Jaxson Dart involved

Every good plan has a backup. But the New York Giants? They’re preparing for every scenario imaginable — and doing it quietly.

With the hardest schedule any NFL team has faced in five years, nothing can be left to chance this coming season.

Russell Wilson might be the starter, but the Giants are making sure every quarterback is ready to take the reins.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants will give everyone reps — and there’s a reason

Head coach Brian Daboll made it clear that all quarterbacks will take meaningful snaps during training camp practices.

“They’ll all get reps at various spots,” he said, via the NY Post. “We’ve got a plan for that, and we’ve been working that.”

This isn’t just lip service — it’s part of a deliberate approach to building cohesion and keeping their rookie sharp.

Jaxson Dart was selected 25th overall for a reason, and the franchise wants to groom him gradually but with intention.

Wilson is the starter — for now

There’s no question that Russell Wilson was brought in to start games and provide a stabilizing veteran presence in 2025.

He’s the clear-cut QB1 going into the season, and the Giants made that known the second they signed the former Pro Bowler.

However, with this year’s brutal schedule, it’s not unrealistic to expect bumps in the road or a full-blown pivot midseason.

That’s where Dart comes in — and that’s why these early reps are so critical to what the team is trying to build.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dart’s development is the true mission

Even if Wilson starts every game in 2025, the coaching staff is already laying the groundwork for Dart to eventually take over.

Whether that happens in November or Week 1 of 2026, this season is just as much about Dart’s growth as it is about wins.

Giving him chances with the first-team offense allows him to build chemistry, learn speed, and develop real leadership traits.

This isn’t a redshirt year where he disappears — it’s a developmental runway being built in full view.

Schoen and Daboll’s job security hinges on Dart

Let’s not forget: this is a regime-defining draft pick, and both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll need it to work.

Their quarterback evaluation will be under the microscope, especially if the team falls short of expectations early on.

Getting Dart ready behind the scenes — and occasionally in the spotlight — is a way to hedge against the growing pressure.

And with Wilson’s contract being low-risk and short-term, the flexibility is there if things need to shift before 2026.

Building chemistry now pays dividends later

Quarterbacks don’t just walk in and take over effortlessly — they need time, chemistry, and reps with the first team.

This is why the Giants aren’t waiting for an emergency to start developing Dart into a viable NFL starter.

Instead of isolating him with backups, they’re making sure he’s exposed to top-tier teammates and high-level instruction.

That type of preparation could mean the difference between chaos and confidence when his time finally arrives.

