Giants’ draft steal thought he’d land in the NFC West — now he’s fighting for reps in New York

Sometimes, the best gifts come wrapped in surprise—and the New York Giants might’ve just unwrapped one of the biggest steals in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While the headlines focused on early-round flash, the Giants quietly secured a potential workhorse who’s used to flying under the radar.

Cam Skattebo may have been disregarded in the draft process, but he can potentially be a star in New York.

An underrated star with all-purpose versatility

Skattebo didn’t arrive with the pedigree of a first-round pick, but his college production told a different story.

The 23-year-old racked up 1,712 rushing yards and a staggering 21 touchdowns last year at Arizona State.

That kind of physical production usually puts you on the map, but somehow, he slipped to the fourth round—right into the Giants’ lap.

Even more impressive, he forced missed tackles consistently and averaged 4.09 yards after contact, showcasing elite balance and determination.

But what truly separates him from other backs is his value in the passing game.

He hauled in 44 catches for 543 receiving yards and added three receiving touchdowns—proof he’s a true three-down option.

He expected the Bay Area—ended up in the Big Apple

Skattebo had a different draft-day vision. He genuinely believed the San Francisco 49ers were going to call his name.

“I actually thought I was going to end up going to San Francisco with that 100th pick,” he admitted on the St. Brown brothers’ podcast.

Cam Skattebo reflects on his NFL Draft experience where the 49ers, the team he grew up cheering for, passed on him before the Giants selected him at pick 105 ? pic.twitter.com/C4uQ9KiLg8 — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) May 28, 2025

Instead, the Giants snagged him five picks later, and that small slide may end up being a major blessing for a franchise in transition.

The Giants are entering 2025 with a new quarterback, revamped offensive line, and plenty of questions about their backfield depth.

That opens the door for Skattebo to earn meaningful touches early—possibly even in a committee role alongside second-year back Tyrone Tracy.

A new identity forming in the backfield

The departure of Saquon Barkley left a massive void, but the Giants are not trying to recreate the past—they’re building something new.

Skattebo’s no-nonsense running style is a perfect fit for what head coach Brian Daboll wants: toughness, versatility, and efficiency.

He’s known for his highlight real runs, but doesn’t do it with elite speed. He’s more of a battering ram with soft hands and excellent vision.

And in a physical division like the NFC East, that skill set might be exactly what the Giants need to wear defenses down.

Ready to compete and contribute right away

Despite being a rookie, Skattebo is confident and has embraced the opportunity to compete from day one.

There’s no fear in his voice—just determination. His college resume suggests he’s ready, and the Giants will likely give him every chance to prove it.

He might not have been the 49ers’ pick at 100, but landing with the Giants at 105 could be the perfect outcome for both sides.

