Giants eye breakout from young lineman on the brink: ‘I think he is the guy’

There’s no secret what makes or breaks the New York Giants every season—it’s always the same five-man story in the trenches.

No matter who’s under center, nothing gets moving unless the offensive line holds up. And that puts pressure squarely on one overlooked piece.

John Michael Schmitz isn’t a headline grabber. But in 2025, the Giants desperately need him to be a foundational one.

The revolving door around him hasn’t helped

Drafted in the second round just two years ago, JMS was expected to be a long-term answer at center.

But like trying to set a dining table during an earthquake, stability has been hard to find in front of an ever-changing cast.

Guards have shuffled. Quarterbacks have rotated. Injuries and inconsistency have made it nearly impossible for Schmitz to develop a rhythm.

Still, despite the turbulence, the 26-year-old managed to play 983 snaps in 2024, showing grit even when the results were uneven.

He gave up 28 pressures and six sacks—numbers that aren’t pretty, but don’t tell the full story.

A better quarterback might unlock his potential

Russell Wilson brings something new to the Giants’ offense—calm, confidence, and command.

He’s been through it all in the NFL, and that experience is exactly what a cerebral center like Schmitz needs.

Communication pre-snap, processing defensive looks, and adjusting protections all become more efficient when the quarterback is fully engaged.

That’s where JMS thrives. His football IQ has always been his strong suit, and it could finally shine in 2025.

Van Roten sees the growth happening already

While fans and analysts might be uncertain about Schmitz’s long-term outlook, those in the trenches seem to believe in him.

Veteran guard Greg Van Roten had high praise for the young center, noting the growth he’s witnessed firsthand.

“I love playing next to John,” Van Roten said. “He’s a really, really smart center and I think he’s taken steps every year.”

“Hopefully this year, year three, you want to take another step. You want to be the guy and I think he is the guy.”

The make-or-break moment for a once-promising pick

No one is sugarcoating the reality: if Schmitz doesn’t elevate his game in 2025, the Giants will likely replace him in 2026.

They’ll have the cap space and motivation to find a veteran replacement if this year goes south.

But if JMS locks it down—finally becomes the guy Van Roten sees him as—the Giants could check a massive box off their to-do list.

He doesn’t need to be a superstar. He just needs to be consistent, available, and sharp with every snap.

That alone could anchor an offensive line that’s trying to turn the page after years of chaos.

