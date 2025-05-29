Giants’ new quarterback room is already turning heads

Sometimes, change doesn’t knock gently—it kicks down the door and announces itself with three very different voices under center.

The New York Giants didn’t just shuffle their quarterback depth chart this offseason—they rebuilt it with personality, pedigree, and potential.

And it’s already having a noticeable effect on the locker room.

From chaos to command: a new feel under center

After years of uncertainty, the Giants finally seem to have a clear plan at quarterback, even if it’s only temporary.

Russell Wilson, the veteran with Super Bowl rings and 10 Pro Bowls, now stands at the front of the line.

He’s expected to take the bulk of the first-team reps this summer, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

Jameis Winston serves as a backup with charisma, while first-round rookie Jaxson Dart gets the rare chance to learn from both.

It’s a trio unlike anything the Giants have carried in years—and the early chemistry is already creating buzz.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Van Roten sees something different brewing

Veteran offensive guard Greg Van Roten, entering another year in the trenches, is already seeing the impact of the new quarterbacks.

He noted the personalities in the room, calling them “different” but equally valuable in their own ways.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of personalities in that room,” Van Roten said. “They’re all different. Not that one’s better than the other.”

“Russ is definitely very detailed. Jameis is a great locker room guy, Tommy is Tommy, and then we’re learning about Jaxson.”

“They all bring something kind of unique and special to the room, so it’s going to be exciting to watch them progress.”

The Russell Wilson effect is already taking hold

Wilson brings a level of professionalism and proven success that the Giants haven’t had at quarterback in years.

Van Roten acknowledged it’s refreshing to see a leader of his caliber operating in the huddle and film room.

“Russ, he’s been there, done that,” Van Roten added. “He’s competed at a high level – 10 Pro Bowls, Super Bowl, been to two.”

“He’s just been a really good voice to have in the offensive room.”

That voice—calm, confident, and battle-tested—could be the glue this developing offense needs while young players find their footing.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart is quietly watching and learning

The Giants aren’t rushing Dart, the 25th overall pick, into the spotlight—at least not yet.

He’s getting reps with the first team but operating more as a sponge, absorbing everything from Wilson and Winston.

The organization sees long-term potential in Dart, and this mentorship period may prove invaluable in setting up his future success.

It’s a low-pressure situation for the rookie, and that’s a luxury most young quarterbacks rarely get in New York.

The quarterback culture shift is just getting started

For a franchise that’s cycled through quarterbacks like a revolving door, this current blend of veterans and youth feels intentional.

If Wilson plays well, the Giants stay competitive.

If Dart develops behind the scenes, the future finally starts to look stable again.

And at the very least, the locker room finally has a quarterback room worth rallying behind.

READ MORE:

Giants’ former 1st-round bust making crucial transition back to collegiate position at OTAs









