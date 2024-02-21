Giants three-round mock draft rebuilds their offense for the future

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and that means it’s mock draft season for the New York Giants. Using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator, this mock draft will project the Giants’ four top-100 picks in this year’s draft.

First Round: Pick No. 6 – Giants land their new quarterback of the future

In this mock draft (without trades), quarterbacks go off the board with the first two selections, but then a run on playmakers causes LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels to fall into the Giants’ lap with the No. 6 overall pick.

Daniels is a no-brainer pick for the Giants if he manages to get past the three quarterback-needy teams in front of New York. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with only four interceptions this past season. He also added 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing, making him an elite dual-threat quarterback prospect.

Creating more explosive plays will be a point of emphasis for Big Blue in 2024. Daniels not only has the ability to create explosive plays with his legs, but he also throws one of the best deep balls in this draft class. If given time to develop, Daniels has the potential to become an elite quarterback at the next level.

Second Round: Pick No. 39 – Pairing a playmaker with the new rookie quarterback

Once considered to be a first-round lock, FSU wide receiver Keon Coleman is now viewed as a potential late day one or early day two draft pick. In this mock, he falls into the second round, and the Giants, still having a great need in their receiving corps, draft Coleman to pair him with their new rookie quarterback.

Coleman is a physical freak, standing at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, and possessing rare speed and athleticism for his size. Throughout his collegiate career, Coleman put his size and athleticism on display, jumping out of the gym to make spectacular catches in contested situations. The Giants need some size in their receiving corps and Coleman will bring that to the lineup.

In 2023, Coleman totaled 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman wrote in his scouting profile that Coleman “projects as an immediate WR1 at the next level” due to his “rare physical talent.” Daniels would be happy to have a big target in Coleman joining him in this rookie class.

Second Round: Pick No. 47 – Adding pass-rushing depth opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants need to add pass-rushing depth this offseason. Opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux is a major question mark in the defensive lineup. Azeez Ojulari has struggled to stay healthy and the Giants don’t have much pass-rushing depth behind him. With their second pick in the second round of this mock draft, they address this need, selecting Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Robinson is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound pass-rusher with elite speed off the edge. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson led the Big Ten in 2023 with a 20.8% pass rush win rate. His 92.3 Pass Rush Grade last season was also the best in the Big Ten. He finished the campaign with 4.0 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 10 games.

With some added refinement to his game, Robinson could develop into a special pass-rushing talent at the next level. He has rare tools that a good coach could utilize to mold Robinson into a scary force off the edge. If he manages to fall to pick No. 47, the Giants should sprint to the podium.

Third Round: Pick No. 70 – Reinforcing the offensive line with a Senior Bowl standout

Waiting until the third round to address the offensive line might be a controversial decision considering the great need the Giants have up front. However, this is how the board fell, and they still managed to snag an excellent talent on the offensive line in the third round of this mock draft.

With the final pick of this three-round mock draft, the Giants selected UCONN offensive guard Christian Haynes at No. 70. Haynes was a standout performer at the Senior Bowl in early February, having been “among the most consistent blockers” at the event, according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound guard could be a plug-and-play starter on the Giants’ weak offensive line. Haynes allowed only five pressures and zero sacks over the past two seasons and is entering the NFL with plenty of experience, having logged 3,183 snaps at right guard for the Huskies over the past four years.

Giants three-round mock draft takeaways

This mock draft almost looks too good to be true — and it likely is. With no trades, it’s difficult to accurately project what a mock draft will look like. The Giants would be lucky if Daniels was still on the board with the No. 6 pick and it is still possible that Coleman will be drafted in the first round. But if the board were to fall this way, as it did in the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, this would be a home-run draft class for Big Blue.

The Giants were able to address most of their biggest needs in this mock, grabbing their next franchise quarterback, giving him a weapon and an upgrade on the line, and also adding some pass-rushing depth to the defense. Even if these players are not available at these picks, these positions are likely to be addressed by the Giants within the first three rounds of the draft in April.