Giants’ three most pressing needs entering the 2024 offseason

The New York Giants could use auxiliaries at several positions as they lay an early foundation for the 2024 NFL season. The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll took it upon herself to pinpoint five slots where the Giants are in dire need of at the present and three stood out most: outside linebacker, offensive line, and cornerback.

How the Giants’ situation at cornerback behind Deonte Banks looks currently

Carroll had this to say about New York’s need at cornerback:

“Beyond Jackson, there’s Cor’Dale Flott and 2023 sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III, who looked good in training camp but struggled mightily during the season,” Carroll noted.

The Giants could lose starting CB Adoree’ Jackson and Darnay Holmes in free agency this offseason. Particularly, Jackson played in 56.6% of the team’s snaps on the outside.

Having Flott and Hawkins III as next men up leaves some cause for concern, considering neither received higher than a 53.3 player grade from Pro Football Focus for their 2023 efforts.

The Giants’ secondary did not play up to par last year. They gave up 7.1 yards per attempt and allowed opposing quarterbacks to connect with receivers on 40-plus yard gains 10 times last year. They need to crack down on allowing big plays and contain dynamic wideouts in the red zone.

Giants are also in need of help on both lines

The offensive line and outside linebackers can also use help. The Giants have the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and can forego taking a quarterback to select a standout O-lineman. Should Notre Dame’s Joe Alt be available, the top-rated quarterback protector would be optimal. The Giants allowed a league-leading 85 sacks last year, a number that needs to change for them to win more games.

As for outside linebacker, New York is fortified with Kayvon Thibodeaux but could use ancillary pieces. The Giants can improve leaps and bounds by addressing these needs. It will be paramount for success in their upcoming campaign.