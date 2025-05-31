Giants’ TE Theo Johnson ‘looks bigger’ at OTAs as he prepares for breakout season

The New York Giants are betting big on 2024 fourth-round pick Theo Johnson to take over as their starting tight end.

As a rookie last season, Johnson began to break out, earning the starting job before having his season cut prematurely due to a foot injury.

The Giants kicked off OTAs last week with Johnson showing up looking “bigger” in his already massive frame, and ready for a breakout second season.

Theo Johnson “looks bigger” and has stood out at Giants OTAs

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Johnson “looks bigger” at OTAs as the hulking tight end towered over his peers.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

“Theo Johnson looks bigger,” Hughes wrote. “The tight ends ran through individual drills in front of the media and the second-year tight end stood out. The Giants have told everyone how high they are on him. Johnson developing into a weapon would be huge for the offense. He didn’t make much noise in team drills on Wednesday.”

Johnson has perpetually been a standout for the Giants dating back to last summer. It’s why he earned an expanded role in the offense as a rookie.

Prior to his season-ending injury, Johnson had begun to blossom. Over his final five games, the rookie tight end finished with at least three receptions every week with no less than 35 yards in each contest, including two games with 50+ yards.

The Giants anticipate a breakout season from Johnson

This summer, Big Blue did not do much to add talent to the tight end position. They threw a seventh-round flier on rookie Thomas Fidone II in the NFL Draft, but not much else to add depth to the position.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s on Johnson to bounce back from his injury and take that leap forward in year two of his career. The 6-foot-6, 264-pounder is athletic and overpowering at the tight end position. Few players at his position stand in at his size.

Johnson finished his rookie campaign with a respectable 331 yards and one touchdown on 29 receptions across just 12 games played.

With upgrades at quarterback, Johnson should see an increase in targets and an increase in effectively accurate passes. The Giants might have a gem on their hands.