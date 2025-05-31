Giants’ 4th-year safety looks ready for a massive breakout at OTAs

The New York Giants overhauled their secondary this offseason, signing veteran cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jovan Holland to major contracts.

These two new additions will combine with returning starters such as cornerback Deonte Banks and Safety Tyler Nubin.

However, one weakness that has held the secondary back in years past has been its depth. But one emerging fourth year player could change that.

Dane Belton has turned heads at Giants OTA/

2022 fourth- round pick Dane Belton has been a standout so far at OTAs. Entering his fourth season, Belton has primarily been one of the Giants’ backup safeties through the first three seasons of his career.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

However, last season he played a career high 42% of the teams defensive snaps leading to a career high total of 55 tackles.

Through the first week of OTAs, Belton has been one of the team’s top performers, snagging an interception and making several other plays.

Can Belton carve out a role in 2025?

The Giants’ defensive backfield has become a bit crowded now with their new additions. Earning a starting role would be difficult and is highly unlikely for Belton.

However, earning a consistent role as a rotational piece in nickel and dime packages would be completely realistic now.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first three seasons of his career, Belton has contributed to nine turnovers, despite primarily playing as a backup.

He has a nose for the football, versatility to play more than one position, and has been performing well in limited spurts. Belton could be a late-blooming breakout player for the Giants’ defense.