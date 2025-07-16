Giants’ superstar wide receiver named to NFL’s All-Under-25 Team

The New York Giants have one of the league’s brightest young stars. Wide receiver Malik Nabers burst onto the scene with a record-breaking rookie season in 2024, totaling 109 receptions for 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns.

Entering year two of his career, the outlook is incredibly positive for Nabers as he establishes himself as one of the league’s top players at his position at only 21 years old.

Malik Nabers named to NFL.com’s All-Under-25 Team

NFL.com’s Nick Shook recently listed the All-Under-25 Team entering the 2025 season. While Nabers wasn’t selected as one of the team’s two receivers, he was selected as the team’s FLEX option, technically making him the No. 3 receiver on the team.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Giants have desperately needed a receiver with these capabilities since the heyday of Odell Beckham, and they’ve finally found it in Nabers, who was the first Big Blue player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season since OBJ did it in 2018,” Shook wrote. “I expect Nabers to land on this list for the next two or three years.”

Nabers was the engine that drove the Giants’ offense last season in spite of their poor quarterback play. While they dealt with a revolving door under center, Nabers continued to perform as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, putting up elite numbers in the process.

Nabers will lead the Giants’ offense for years to come

After being selected No. 6 overall in last year’s draft, Nabers has arguably become the face of the Giants’ franchise. He is an explosive, exciting, and eccentric young talent with game-changing abilities.

The Giants overhauled their quarterback position this offseason, bringing in experienced veterans such as Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, while also adding some potential for the future in first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The hope is that Wilson and his elite deep-passing ability will be able to get the most out of Nabers and company this season. Then, Dart should be ready to take over in 2026, pairing a young and talented quarterback with one of the league’s best playmakers, who will still be under 25 years old.

The past several years have been a struggle for the Giants. But with a young and talented roster forming, the outlook for the future is bright.