Giants’ secondary upgrades labeled their best offseason decision

The New York Giants revamped their secondary this offseason, making a pair of crucial signings in free agency to upgrade the defensive backfield.

This offseason, the focus was on the Giants’ quarterback room, as they worked to overhaul that position as well. Then, they struck gold in the NFL Draft, upgrading their pass rush with the selection of EDGE Abdul Carter third overall.

The additions of Carter, QBs Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston stole the headlines for the Giants. But flying under the radar were the crucial upgrades that New York made to upgrade their secondary.

PFF praises the Giants’ offseason upgrades to their secondary

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently listed every NFC team’s best offseason decision. For the Giants, he highlighted their approach to free agency, where they overhauled their defensive backfield with new talent.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“Lost in the shuffle of the Giants’ quarterback controversy and drafting of third-overall pick Abdul Carter is the fact that they significantly improved their secondary in free agency,” Wasserman wrote. “New York’s coverage unit was left wounded after Xavier McKinney’s departure last offseason. They’ve remedied that by signing ex-Dolphin Jevon Holland, who is tied for fifth in the NFL in PFF coverage grade since 2021.

“The Giants also acquired veteran cornerback Paulson Adebo, who earned an 80.5 PFF coverage grade in 2023. With these additions, as well as their outstanding defensive line, the Giants’ defense carries a ton of potential into 2025.”

In 2024, the Giants’ defense surrendered 210.6 passing yards per game, which ranked eighth in the NFL. However, they forced only five interceptions on the campaign, ranking 31st.

The Giants’ secondary was young and inexperienced last season. As a result, they were inconsistent and often struggled when facing off against top quarterbacks and wide receivers. Adding veteran talents such as Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo to the lineup should help them in that regard.

Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland serve as major upgrades to the Giants’ defense

Adebo will take over as Big Blue’s CB1 after signing a three-year, $54 million contract this offseason. The 26-year-old cornerback has 43 career pass breakups and 10 career interceptions across 51 starts.

According to PFF, Adebo’s 29 forced incompletions rank first in the NFL across the last two seasons — and he did this in only 22 games played. Adebo missed 10 games last season with a broken femur.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Holland, meanwhile, is a rangy deep safety who can take passing lanes away from a roaming free safety role. His 91.3 coverage grade ranks fifth among all safeties since 2021.

The Giants added experience to their secondary, upgrading two of their weakest positions with the signings of Holland and Adebo. While their other upgrades might have been flashier, these two additions could prove to be the most crucial.