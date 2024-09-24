Giants’ superstar defender pops up on injury report

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are gearing up for their Week 4 face-off against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but they’re contending with several injuries after a physical battle against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

Dexter Lawrence Leads Giants’ Pass Rush

The Giants leaned heavily on their pass rush to stifle the Browns’ offense, and it was superstar interior defender Dexter Lawrence who spearheaded the effort. Lawrence, who signed a four-year, $87.5 million contract extension last year, has started the 2024 season in dominant fashion.

The former first-round pick out of Clemson has already recorded 17 pressures and three sacks in the first three games, logging 149 total snaps. Lawrence’s presence on the field has been nearly constant over the past two weeks, and he’s on pace for an incredible 95 pressures and 17 sacks this season. While those numbers are likely unrealistic over the long term, Lawrence’s high level of play is a cornerstone of the Giants’ defense.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Impactful Performance Against Cleveland

In the win over Cleveland, Lawrence notched two sacks, further establishing himself as one of the top defensive players in the NFL. With Aaron Donald retiring this past offseason, Lawrence is making a strong case for being the best defender in football. However, the 26-year-old appeared on the injury report this week, nursing a foot issue sustained in the game against Cleveland.

Injury Update: Lawrence Trending in the Right Direction

Lawrence was limited in practice on Tuesday, but his participation is a positive sign heading into Thursday’s critical matchup at home against the Cowboys. The Giants will need Lawrence at full strength, as Dallas is looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams enter Week 4 with 1-2 records, and the winner will take a big step forward in the competitive NFC East, where Washington and Philadelphia currently lead with 2-1 records.

Giants’ Defense Relies on Lawrence’s Health

The Giants’ defense revolves around Lawrence’s ability to dominate the interior, which opens up opportunities on the edge for pass rushers like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. His health is crucial to the team’s success, but if he’s limited in any capacity on Thursday night, expect undrafted rookie Elijah Chatman to see more action. Chatman, who has shown promise in limited opportunities, will be called upon to help fill the void if Lawrence’s playing time is reduced.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Giants Need Lawrence for Key Division Matchup

As the Giants prepare to host the Cowboys, all eyes will be on Dexter Lawrence’s status. The team’s defensive performance hinges on his ability to apply pressure and disrupt Dallas’ offense. If Lawrence is healthy and firing on all cylinders, the Giants have a strong chance to take control of the game and keep pace in the NFC East.