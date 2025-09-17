Giants stole two impact rookies in the 4th and 5th round of this year’s draft

The New York Giants don’t have a reputation for drafting well, particularly on the offensive line, or in the middle-to-late rounds of the NFL Draft.

However, they are trying to buck that narrative and do seem to be making progress.

The Giants’ 2025 fourth and fifth-round draft picks are already playing significant minutes this season and proving to be impactful players.

Cam Skattebo is bringing new energy to the Giants’ backfield

Fourth-round rookie Cam Skattebo saw his role in the offense grow exponentially from Week 1 to Week 2. He led the team in carries against the Cowboys, taking 11 attempts for 45 yards.

Pro Football Focus named Skattebo to their Week 2 Rookie Team of the Week. He earned a 73.6 PFF grade with an 82.8 rushing grade, which ranked second among all running backs.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Skattebo played with a level of power, anger, and explosion that is rare among running backs. It’s a new energy being brought into the Giants’ offensive lineup.

His tackle-breaking ability and passion are defining traits in Skattebo’s game that have already made him a fan favorite.

Marcus Mbow has seemingly ended a long-running draft drought

It has been years (maybe even a decade) since the Giants definitively hit on an offensive lineman in the draft outside of the first round.

In the fifth round of this year’s draft, the Giants landed OL Marcus Mbow. At the time, it seemed like a steal and, so far, it’s proving to be just that.

Mbow was stellar throughout the summer and in the preseason at both right tackle and left tackle. That helped him move up the depth chart and be in position for action as early as Week 2.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

When his name was called in Week 2, Mbow answered, stepping in for an imploding James Hudson at left tackle and turning in a solid debut performance.

Mbow earned a 59.3 overall PFF grade in the game across 51 snaps. He surrendered just two pressures, one hurry, and one quarterback hit across 36 pass-blocking snaps, posting a 97.2 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

It’s early, but the early returns on Mbow and Skattebo are promising. Both rookies look like they could be major contributors to the Giants’ offense for years to come.