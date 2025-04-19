Giants still undecided about fifth-year options on two 2022 first-round picks

The New York Giants will have big decisions to make about the futures of both edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and right tackle Evan Neal. The 2022 first-round draft picks both have fifth-year options on their deals, and New York will have big decisions to make about their future.

The Giants have a decision to make about Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal’s player options

General manager Joe Schoen told reporters that he plans to wait until after the draft before making a decision on either player (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina). They have until May 1 to exercise their fifth-year player options, which will cost about $14.75 million for Thibodeaux and $16.68 million for Neal.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Picking up Thibodeaux’s option makes sense, as he has shown the potential to be a potent pass rusher. He has had an up-and-down first three seasons in the league, but an 11.5 sack season in 2023 gives reason to be hopeful that a full-on breakout is coming.

The Giants have been linked to star Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter in the upcoming draft, and they could form a lethal pass rush if they end up selecting him with the third overall pick. A defensive line group of Thibodeaux, Carter, Dexter Lawrence, and Brian Burns has the potential to be among the best in the entire NFL.

2025 will be a huge year for Neal

As for Neal, he has been a massive disappointment since being taken seventh overall in 2022. His future remains uncertain after continued on-field issues and injury trouble, and he essentially lost his starting spot last year when the team brought in Jermaine Eluemunor to handle the right tackle position.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

2025 will be a make-or-break season for him, and it is less likely that they will pick up his fifth-year option before the season because of the lack of success. A turnaround may entice the Giants to keep him, but he has unfortunately shown very few signs of improvement over the course of his NFL career.

The draft will have a huge ripple effect on the future of their two 2022 first-rounders, and it will be interesting to see if Schoen decides to pick up their options or not. The first round of the draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 24.