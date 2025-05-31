Giants still considering adding former Bills star free agent receiver

The NFL has a cruel way of reminding players that potential doesn’t always buy you time.

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt might be the latest to feel that truth up close this summer.

Despite Hyatt’s blazing speed and hype as a third-round steal, the Giants seem prepared to look elsewhere for answers.

And if a reunion with a familiar veteran goes through, Hyatt’s days in the starting picture may be numbered.

A fast receiver stuck in neutral

Coming out of Tennessee, Hyatt was sold as a vertical threat who could stretch defenses and burn secondaries deep.

But that only works if the quarterback has time — and the Giants didn’t have that luxury behind a crumbling offensive line.

Add in musical chairs at quarterback and an offense allergic to downfield throws, and Hyatt never had a fair shot.

Now entering his third season, the excuses are running thin, and the leash might be, too.

The arrival of Russell Wilson could unlock him, but the front office isn’t waiting around to see if that happens.

Giants maintain contact with a familiar face

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Giants have stayed in contact with Gabe Davis after a recent visit.

Davis was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars with a failed injury designation earlier this month after tearing his meniscus in Week 11.

Still, the 26-year-old offers upside if he’s healthy — and there’s familiarity between him, Brian Daboll, and Joe Schoen.

Back in 2022 with the Buffalo Bills, Davis posted 983 yards and eight touchdowns, thriving in Daboll’s vertical system.

He wouldn’t be expected to carry the load, but as a depth option or even a red-zone threat, the fit makes sense.

The financial and depth ripple effect

Bringing in Davis could muddy the water for players like Hyatt and even re-signed veteran Darius Slayton.

If Davis proves healthy and reliable, Hyatt could quickly find himself relegated to a rotational or inactive role.

The Giants already have a crowded receiver room, and they’ve invested heavily in rookie Malik Nabers as the WR1.

That leaves little margin for error for a straight-line speed guy who hasn’t translated that into production.

It’s a reminder of how quickly the NFL moves — and how little sentimentality there is when winning is the priority.

Will Davis get his shot — or is it just smoke?

The Giants aren’t rushing to sign Davis, but the door is clearly still open if he checks the health boxes.

As Hughes noted, nobody available in June is a game-changer, but Davis could offer more than most if he rebounds.

If Hyatt flashes in camp, maybe this storyline dies quietly.

But if he doesn’t, the Giants might look back to a player who once thrived under their current leadership.

