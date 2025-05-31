Giants’ fan-favorite quarterback just got completely buried

Some stories feel too good to be true — and for the New York Giants, Tommy DeVito’s moment was exactly that.

An undrafted quarterback from Illinois, DeVito came out of nowhere and helped keep the 2023 season alive in its darkest hour.

For a short stretch, he was the underdog every New Yorker could rally behind — but those Cinderella stories rarely last forever.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

A brief moment of magic that came with a cost

DeVito’s 2023 campaign included a memorable Week 11 performance against the Washington Commanders, throwing three touchdown passes.

It was one of the few bright spots during a grim season, and for a few weeks, he energized a deflated locker room.

The Giants rode that unlikely wave just long enough to win some meaningless games and lose critical draft position.

That momentary spark cost them a shot at one of the premier quarterbacks in the following draft, setting the rebuild timeline back.

While DeVito was easy to root for, the franchise paid a long-term price for overachieving during a lost year.

Reality sets in for DeVito’s NFL ceiling

In 2024, DeVito made two appearances but struggled in both, failing to recreate the fleeting magic from the year before.

The Giants pivoted to Drew Lock, signaling that the coaching staff no longer viewed DeVito as a realistic option under center.

Now, with the additions of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart, the pecking order is undeniably clear.

DeVito is the fourth quarterback on the depth chart and, barring a miracle, has no realistic path to a roster spot.

He may be stashed on the practice squad, but his time as a contender for playing time is likely over for good.

Still valuable behind the scenes

Despite his limitations as a player, DeVito’s presence in the quarterback room isn’t entirely without value.

He’s a hard worker, beloved by teammates, and brings an intangible energy that can lift a locker room.

As Dart begins his development, DeVito could play a small but important role in helping him acclimate to the pro environment.

Think of him as a bridge between players and staff — someone who knows the system, but doesn’t expect the spotlight anymore.

That kind of support can be meaningful, especially for a young quarterback learning under pressure.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A fan favorite meets the end of the road

There’s no shame in being a backup who captured lightning in a bottle — every franchise has a few.

But it’s clear now that DeVito doesn’t possess the tools to be a reliable long-term option in the NFL.

His time in the sun was a moment New York won’t forget, but the Giants are finally moving forward with real purpose.

And that means closing the book on a chapter that, for all its fun, came with more downside than the franchise could afford.

