Giants: Sterling Shepard says Daniel Jones is unchanged after signing new contract

The New York Giants spent big on in-house talent this offseason, inking Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence to massive contract extensions. With new money often comes a new attitude for the NFL’s top-paid players. But not for Jones, according to veteran WR Sterling Shepard.

Jones had a career year in 2022, posting 3,205 passing yards and leading Big Blue to their first postseason victory in over a decade. New York rewarded their franchise quarterback with a four-year, $140 million contract extension this offseason, making Jones one of the ten highest-paid players in the league.

Despite the significantly larger bank account, Jones remains unchanged according to Shepard.

“They got that money swag,’’ Shepard said of newly-paid players during minicamp, per the New York Post. “You know when someone hit that lotto. They a little different.’’

“Dexter got a little money swag,’’ Shepard said when asked about Lawrence’s demeanor at practice. However, Shepard would not say the same about Jones. “Nah, he’s gonna stay the same.”

If you know anything about Daniel, I mean, that guy’s the hardest worker no matter what the situation is. I expect him to have the mentality of, ‘I’m gonna show everybody why I deserve this money.’ Sterling Shepard on Daniel Jones via the New York Post

Lawrence chimed in and gave his opinion as well, saying, “I don’t even think he has swag to even begin. He’s just Daniel.”

Being “Just Daniel” has worked out so far for the Giants’ starting quarterback. Despite a tumultuous start to his career, Jones has persevered and silenced many of his loudest critics. He cashed in and received a huge payday this offseason but has since gotten to work on improving for the upcoming season.

“He’s still one of the first ones in there,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “I see him all the time in there early working.”

“Still coming in early morning and staying late. Daniel’s a grinder.’’ Dexter Lawrence on Daniel Jones’ work ethic via the New York Post

All eyes will be on Jones and the Giants in 2023 as they look to replicate and build upon their success from last season.