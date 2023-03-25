Giants steal TE from Bills to add depth

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney (89) runs against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins (58) in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are adding depth to their tight end room, signing former Buffalo Bills TE Tommy Sweeney. The Giants have made an effort to add depth to their skill positions this week, signing Sweeney along with WR Jamison Crowder. Sweeney is being added to the mix behind Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger.

What does Tommy Sweeney bring to the Giants?

Tommy Sweeney is a former seventh-round draft pick from the Buffalo Bills in 2019. Giants GM Joe Schoen was the Bills’ assistant general manager when Sweeney was selected. HC Brian Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator at the time. These connections make Sweeney a fit for New York’s roster.

This signing will provide the Giants with additional size and blocking capabilities from the tight end spot. Sweeney stands at 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, possessing a knack for blocking.

Devin Singletary making a man miss in the open field & then FINISHING the run. Earns this first down on his own (with a little help from a nice Tommy Sweeney block)#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills



pic.twitter.com/pBRtufgATD — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) September 10, 2022

During his career in Buffalo, Sweeney played in 24 games across three seasons with four starts. His best season came in 2021 when Sweeney played in three games and caught nine passes for 44 yards and one touchdown. In 2022, however, the Bills put Sweeney on the field for just five games and he managed to total just one reception.

Tommy Sweeney is a prototypical backup tight end. He was primarily used as a blocker with the Bills and that will likely continue with the Giants.