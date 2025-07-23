Giants stars returning to practice after missing spring training with injuries

The New York Giants have a few critical star players return returning to practice as training camp kicks off on Wednesday.

Superstars WR Malik Nabers and DT Dexter Lawrence were not placed on the physically unable to perform list as the team reported to camp on Tuesday. They will be on the practice field on Wednesday.

Giants have three starters returning from injury in time for training camp

The Giants placed star left tackle and Thomas on the PUP list on Tuesday — a notable development for one of their most important players who will not be able to participate at the start of training camp.

However, just as notable where the players who were not placed on the list, including Nabers, Lawrence, and starting left guard Jon Runyan Jr.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All three of these starters are healthy and ready to go for camp after missing the entire entirety of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Staying healthy throughout training camp is crucial for every NFL team as they try to get their best 11 on the field on each side of the ball in preparation for the upcoming season.