Giants star rookies put themselves in history books vs. Colts

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A pair of the New York Giants’ most dynamic playmakers made NFL history in their 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Giants: Malik Nabers & Tyrone Tracy Jr. reach 1,000 yards

Per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. did something that only one other pair of rookie teammates achieved in the last 50 years in Week 17:

“Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers and RB Tyrone Tracy are just the second pair of rookie teammates since 1970 to each surpass 1,000 yards,” Meirov published on X on Sunday afternoon. Nabers and Tracy are the first rookie pairing since Marques Colston and Reggie Bush (New Orleans Saints) in 2006 to each have 1,000+ scrimmage yards in a season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tracy Jr. hit 1,000 total yards with a solid game vs. Colts

Tracy Jr. came into the Sunday affair needing 16 total yards of offense to amass 1,000 yards for the campaign. He had 721 rushing yards and 263 receiving yards to his name. The Purdue product collected 59 rushing yards on 20 attempts and 14 receiving yards on the game, bringing his total yardage to 1,057 yards.

Nabers gained 1,000 REC yards with huge Week 17 outing

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Nabers, the electric pass-catcher was sitting pretty with 969 REC yards through 13 games played, and two rushing yards on top of that. The LSU product exploded for 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions against the Colts. He now has 1,140 receiving yards on the year and is the Giants’ first 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018.

Nabers’ defining game also made him the third player in franchise history to amass over 100 receptions in a single season. His 104 receptions are the most by a rookie in Giants history and have him on pace to break Steve Smith’s franchise single-season reception record (106). With the Giants having one more game left to play this season, Nabers could smash a couple more records this season. Nabers and Tracy Jr. have gifted the Giants with two playmakers who are on track to be elite players at their respective positions if they trend upward from here on out.