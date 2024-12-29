Giants: Good news and bad news from 45–33 win over the Colts

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It only took 17 weeks but the New York Giants finally earned their first win at home this season on Sunday. The Giants’ offense exploded against the Indianapolis Colts to propel the team to a 45–33 victory in the home finale. New York now has a 3-13 record with one game left to play this season.

Drew Lock had the game of his life

Backup quarterback Drew Lock had the game of his career on Sunday. He finished the day with a near-perfect 155.3 passer rating, going 17/23 for 309 yards, four passing touchdowns, zero turnovers, and one game-winning rushing touchdown. Lock is the first Giants quarterback since Eli Manning in 2014 to total 300+ yards, 3+ passing touchdowns, and 1+ rushing touchdown in a single game.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers is a superstar

Lock’s favorite target on his career day was of course wide receiver Malik Nabers. The superstar rookie turned in the best performance of his career so far, totaling seven receptions for a career-high 171 yards and two touchdowns. With this performance, Nabers crossed the 1,000-yard and 100-reception marks on the season. He is the first Giants receiver to cross 1,000 yards in a single season since Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2018. It’s been an ugly year for the G-Men, but at least they know they have a young star in the making going forward.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers isn’t the Giants’ only special rookie

Along with Nabers, rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. also crossed the 1,000-yard threshold. He totaled 59 rushing yards on 20 carries with an additional 14 receiving yards in the game. He has totaled over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage this season. Nabers and Tracy are the first rookie pairing since Marques Colston and Reggie Bush in 2006 to each have 1,000+ scrimmage yards in a season.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants tumbled down the draft order

Entering Week 17, the Giants were in sole possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But with this win, they have fallen to third-overall in the draft order, significantly hampering their ability to draft the class’s top quarterback prospect. With one game left to play, New York will have an uphill battle to gain the first-overall pick in the draft. Due to their strength of schedule, they no longer control their destiny for the No. 1 pick and would need some help across the league to land the top spot.

Looking ahead to the Giants’ next matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants’ final game of the season will be on the road next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia has already clinched the NFC East so, with nothing left to play for, they could decide to rest their starters. However, superstar running back Saquon Barkley is racing for the NFL history books and could decide to play in Week 18 in an effort to break the league’s single-season rushing yards record against his former team. The former Giants playmaker crossed the 2,000-yard mark in Week 17.