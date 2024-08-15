Giants’ star rookie receiver returns to practice after injury scare

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants faced a few injury scares this week with multiple rookies, notably Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy. These incidents have prompted a cautious approach as the preseason progresses.

Giants Enjoying a Quick Recovery From Nabers

Nabers came up limping after suffering a minor injury to his left foot, but he is expected to return to practice on Thursday and could even potentially be available for Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans. The Giants will remain extremely cautious with Nabers, guaranteeing his health before allowing him to compete.

Nabers’ NFL Debut

In his first NFL action, Nabers enjoyed 12 snaps and didn’t get a single target, but that is expected to change when the regular season rolls around. After all, Nabers is coming off one of the best seasons for a receiver in college football history. He caught 89 passes for 1,568 yards, 14 touchdowns, and averaged 17.6 yards per reception.

In addition, he added 589 yards after the catch, so the sixth-overall pick has the potential to be an elite playmaker from day one. The Giants haven’t had a talent like this at the receiver position since Odell Beckham Jr., and with Brian Daboll calling plays, the expectation is that Nabers will be the focal point.

Tyrone Tracy’s Resilience

In addition, Tracy was suited up for practice on Thursday despite being carted off the field with a cast around his leg several days ago. Seemingly, Tracy only has a low ankle sprain and should be healthy by the start of the season. Tracy may get some work in on Thursday, but otherwise, the Giants will remain cautious with his health after an encouraging first preseason game that saw him average 4.62 yards after contact.

Outlook on Giants’ Rookie Class

The Giants have plenty of potential in their rookie class, but there have been some injury scares. Fortunately, none have been overly serious, allowing the team to remain optimistic about their contributions for the upcoming season.