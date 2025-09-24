Giants’ star receiver absent from practice with shoulder injury

The New York Giants were without their most dynamic player during Wednesday’s practice.

Malik Nabers did not practice on Wednesday

According to the team’s official report, WR Malik Nabers did not participate in practice due to a shoulder injury.

The severity of the injury has not been specified; however, Nabers did speak with the media today after practice concluded, indicating it is likely not a serious injury.

Still, no timetable has been given for his return as the Giants enter the final stretch of practice days before their next game on Sunday afternoon.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants need Nabers healthy

Wednesday’s practice was Jaxson Dart’s first as the team’s starting quarterback. Surely, not having his best playmaker on the field is far from ideal.

However, Nabers has missed practices during the week in the past but still suited up on gamedays. The Giants reiterated several times throughout the summer that they have “a plan” when it comes to mitigating injuries that Nabers sustains.

Nabers is one of the most crucial components of this team as the Giants’ top playmaker. Having him healthy and ready to go in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers will be critical.