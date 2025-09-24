Giants’ Brian Daboll takes full responsibility for decision to bench Russell Wilson: ‘It was my decision’

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed to the media today that the New York Giants will be starting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in Week 4 and beyond.

Giants HC Brian Daboll says it was his decision to start Jaxson Dart

Daboll discussed and took full responsibility for the decision to bench Russell Wilson in favor of Dart.

“We’re going with Jaxson. We had a private conversation, it was my decision. We’re going with Jaxson,” Daboll said.

Daboll reiterated several times that it was his decision to start Dart, seemingly indicating to the media that the front office and ownership did not have any influence on him.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The head coach also emphasized that a recent report indicating that the Giants had “no sense of urgency” to start Dart did not come from him, sparking speculation from Connor Hughes of SNY that there could be a divide between Daboll and other members of the organization:

“This is Daboll’s decision. Usually you have coaches talk about how it was collaborative. None of that here.

“The report the Giants didn’t want to rush Dart, had ‘no sense of urgency’ to start him, and preferred to stick with Wilson did not come from Daboll — a direct finger point (intentional or not, but can’t imagine this was ignorance on Daboll’s part) to ownership, management,” Hughes wrote on X.

Sitting at 0-3, the Giants are desperate to win games and turn their season around. Daboll’s seat is undoubtedly starting to heat up after a slow start to this season following two tumultuous and disappointing prior campaigns.

Dart will make his first start this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers — a tough first opponent for the rookie.