Giants’ star pass rusher reveals the moment he know Jaxson Dart would be special

The future is now for the New York Giants after they made the switch to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in Week 4. The transition sparked a win to kick off the new era as Dart helped power the G-Men to their first victory of the season.

Also helping lead the Giants to the win was their tremendous pass rush, headlined by Brian Burns, who currently leads the league with 5.0 sacks.

Burns shared some insight into Dart’s development during a recent appearance on The Schultz Report podcast, hosted by Jordan Schultz.

Brian Burns recalls Jaxson Dart talking smack during Giants training camp

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Burns recalled this summer during training camp when Dart left an impression that told him the rookie had the makings of a potential star in this league.

“He was consistently just making plays whenever he got a shot [during training camp],” Burns explained. “And he was making plays that rookies don’t really make, in my opinion.

“…He started talking sh*t to me and Dex[ter Lawrence] and that opened my eyes and made me realize he’s got something to him.”

For a rookie drafted at the back end of the first round, it’s a clear show of confidence and moxie to be smack-talking your two Pro Bowl teammates. But that confidence and moxie are exactly why Giants head coach Brian Daboll is so high on Dart.

Dart has confidence and moxie

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dart demonstrated his toughness and fearlessness during his first start against Los Angeles. He ran into and through contact several times, putting defensive backs on the turf while fighting to pick up extra yardage.

Dart finished the game with 111 yards passing and a 1-0 TD-INT ratio, plus an additional 54 yards and one touchdown rushing.

The rookie breathed new life into the Giants’ fanbase. His immediate success, along with the continued success of Burns and the defensive line, helped Big Blue earn its first W of the season. Now, they will try to make it two in a row against the 0-4 New Orleans Saints in Week 5.