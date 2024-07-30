Giants’ star pass-rusher dodges injury bullet

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants gear up for Day 6 of their training camp on Tuesday afternoon, they have confirmed the signing of offensive guard Greg Van Roten. This strategic addition aims to bolster the team’s offensive line for the upcoming season.

Giants Update: Training Camp Developments and Player Injury

However, head coach Brian Daboll shared concerning news regarding star pass rusher Brian Burns, who suffered a right ankle injury during the weekend. The issue flared up again on Monday, raising concerns about his immediate fitness.

Background on Burns

Burns, a formidable talent in the league, was recently acquired from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for draft capital. Following the trade, the Giants secured his prowess on the field with a five-year, $141 million deal, which includes $87.5 million guaranteed.

At just 26 years old, Burns has already established himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. The former first-round pick recorded 40 pressures and nine sacks last season across 814 snaps. Over his career, he has accumulated 49 sacks, achieving double-digit sacks in two seasons, including a career-high 13 sacks in 2022.

Optimistic Outlook Despite Setback

Fortunately, Coach Daboll indicated that Burns’s ankle injury is not serious and should not sideline him for long. Burns himself is determined to continue participating in the training camp and ready to engage in Tuesday’s activities despite nursing the injury. The former Panther has generally maintained a healthy and active career, which bodes well for his quick return to full training.