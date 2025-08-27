Giants’ star left tackle returns to practice ahead of Week 1

The New York Giants are getting a major reinforcement on the offensive line. Left tackle Andrew Thomas was activated off the PUP list and has returned to practice.

Giants LT Andrew Thomas has returned to practice

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Thomas is back at practice on Wednesday after not being out there for Monday’s practice.

The Giants kick off their season on the road against the Washington Commanders in just 11 days on September 7. Having Thomas healthy for that game will be crucial.

Credit: Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas missed 11 games last season due to a foot injury that required season-ending surgery. He has missed 18 games and played in only 17 over the last two seasons.

The last time Thomas was healthy, he played 17 games in 2022 and was named a second-team All-Pro. The Giants will hope to see him return to form to protect Russell Wilson’s blindside in 2025.