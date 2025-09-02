Giants standout running back has huge goals for next season

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. expects to put up video game-like numbers in the 2025 season.

Giants’ Tyrone Tracy Jr. out for 1,500 rushing yards

Tracy Jr. recently opened up about what he expects from himself in the next campaign. The Purdue product is aiming for 1,500 rushing yards along with 2,000 all-purpose yards.

Additionally, the 5-11 talent is also intent on reaching the end zone 10 times. Tracy Jr. has set the bar high for himself, entering his second season in the NFL.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Are Tracy’s goals feasible for the Giants?

There have been 96 instances in NFL history of a running back amassing 1,500 or more rushing yards. Thus, as challenging as the feat would be, Tracy Jr. already had a stellar rookie season where he went for 839 yards on the ground.

Total carries will be the biggest variable that will determine Tracy Jr.’s ability to reach his goals. He has more help around him on offense heading into next season. Thus, the NFL world will be watching to see if he reaches those totals, which would easily propel him into All-Pro status.