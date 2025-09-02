Giants have the key to beating Jayden Daniels and the Commanders in Week 1

The New York Giants are kicking off their 2025 season with a difficult and critical matchup. They will be on the road to face their rival Washington Commanders, who are coming off a historic, 12-win season that saw QB Jayden Daniels take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy.

Daniels is one of those elite talents at the quarterback position that cannot be stopped, but merely slowed down. However, the Giants might have drafted the key to beating Daniels this offseason.

The Giants drafted a dynamic defensive weapon

Rookie pass-rusher Abdul Carter could be the critical piece of the equation that helps the Giants slow down Daniels and the Commanders. The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft was widely considered the best defensive player in the draft class following a dominant 2024 season at Penn State.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Carter was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season after totaling 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24.0 tackles for loss.

He had his breakout last season after converting from an off-ball linebacker to being an edge rusher full-time. However, it is Carter’s experience playing off-ball linebacker that should help him and the Giants match up against Daniels.

Abdul Carter could spy QB Jayden Daniels

Daniels is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the league. His rushing ability is lethal, as he totaled 891 yards and six touchdowns rushing as a rookie.

In order to slow down Daniels as a rusher, defenses must deploy a quarterback spy. This is where Carter can make a difference.

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

As an off-ball linebacker at Penn State, Carter frequently played the quarterback spy role, racking up several sacks and keeping dual-threat quarterbacks in check.

A quarterback spy drops back rather than pass rushes, monitors the quarterback, and pursues them if they try to run, preventing them from gaining yards on scrambles or designed runs.

Carter possesses rare athleticism for a linebacker/edge rusher, allowing him to keep pace with and pursue rushing quarterbacks on the scramble drill.

Daniels is one of the best young players regardless of position in the NFL right now — but Carter has the potential to enter a similar echelon.

This will be an intriguing battle to watch in Week 1 as the Giants aim to upset the Commanders on the road.