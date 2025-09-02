Giants’ elite defensive line could expose a Washington Commanders weakness in Week 1

The New York Giants have built a defensive front that ranks among the best in the NFL on paper. The unit is headlined by former second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who is coming off arguably the best season of his career.

Few NFL players are more dominant on a down-to-down basis than Lawrence. The 6-foot-4, 340-pounder commands double or triple teams and often beats them, no matter how many men stand in his way.

Entering Week 1 of the 2025 season, Lawrence and the Giants’ defensive line have a matchup that should excite them. The Washington Commanders will be without one of their best players, exposing a weakness for Lawrence and company to exploit.

Washington Commanders will be without RG Sam Cosmi in Week 1

Washington Commanders standout right guard Samuel Cosmi was placed on the Reserve/PUP List following the conclusion of the preseason. Cosmi suffered an ACL tear against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs and is still recovering.

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cosmi will be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. Without Cosmi in the starting lineup, the Commanders will turn to Nick Allegretti.

Allegretti was a seventh-round draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, but regular-season playing time for the first time just last season as he started all 17 games for the Commanders.

He finished the 2024 season with a 61.7 overall PFF Grade, surrendering three sacks and committing seven penalties.

Giants’ defensive line could expose Commanders’ iOL weakness

It takes a village to slow down Lawrence, who is joined now by rookie No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter, occasionally rushing from the interior, while Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns continue to rush off the edges.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants’ quartet of pass rushers might be the best in the league on paper — but they still need to prove it on the field.

The interior of the Commanders’ offensive line is arguably their roster’s weakest area, giving the Giants a target to expose in Week 1.

Slowing down QB Jayden Daniels is no easy task, but applying pressure through the interior is one way to disrupt any signal-caller. Lawrence could play a critical role in the Giants’ chances of winning in Week 1.