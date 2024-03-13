Giants speaking with Packers running back as potential addition

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have been adding smaller pieces over the last few days to reinforce the team after the departure of Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney. Of course, they’ve made their fair share of blockbuster moves as well, acquiring Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for second and fifth-round draft selections.

However, the Giants are still looking for more running back support after landing Devin Singletary on a three-year, $16.5 million deal. The contract includes an out after the 2025 five season with $1.25 million in dead money. He will count $3.75 million against the cap this upcoming season and $6.25 in 2025, but he’s a solid leadback who can provide good results.

The Giants May Not Be Done Adding Running Backs

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Giants are also considering AJ Dillon, former Green Bay Packers RB. Dillon, who is now 25 years old, posted 613 yards and two touchdowns last season for Green Bay. He averaged 3.4 yards per attempt, down from 4.1 in 2022, when he added 770 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dillon would essentially be the Giants’ goal-line back and short-yardage option, but it seems they are transitioning to a running back by committee approach.

Instead of giving Saquon Barkley a big payday and $12.5 million per season, which is what he landed from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants are cutting costs and reinvesting in other positions, notably in the trenches.