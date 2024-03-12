Giants sign former Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie to add depth

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a few splash moves on Monday afternoon, the first day of free agency, including the blockbuster acquisition of Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. The team also signed contracts with Devin Singletary, Jon Runyan, and Jermaine Eluemunor to support the offense.

However, the Giants added a depth receiver on Tuesday afternoon with former Bills and Indianapolis Colts pass catcher Isaiah McKenzie.

What Does McKenzie Bring to the Giants?

McKenzie spent last season with the Colts, playing just 13 games and catching 11 passes for 82 yards. McKenzie, who will be 29 this year, had his best season back in 2022 with Buffalo, enjoying 423 yards receiving and four touchdowns. However, McKenzie offers value as a kick returner, returning 23 punts and six kick returns; he averaged 8.9 yards per return on punts and 25.3 on kickoffs, so there is special teams value that the Giants may be looking to extract.

Of course, many will make the tangible connection between general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll and their time in Buffalo. The Giants have frequently signed former Bills players and utilized them at specific positions. One of their more valuable additions was Isaiah Hodgins two years ago, who has carved out a small role on the team but will certainly be fighting for a roster spot this off-season.

McKenzie has a similar vibe to that of Cole Beasley last year, a camp body who could work his way onto the team as a depth piece or a special teams asset.