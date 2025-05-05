Giants’ slot receiver entering crucial contract season in 2025

The New York Giants’ offense has a solid group of playmakers forming after general manager Joe Schoen has made it a point to add talent to the lineup in recent offseasons. One of the first moves he made was adding slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the mix in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, his first in charge of the team.

Fast forward three seasons later, and Robinson is now preparing for a crucial contract year in 2025.

Wan’Dale Robinson has become one of the Giants’ most crucial playmakers

Robinson has been one of Big Blue’s most underrated players since his rookie 2022 season. He has appeared in 38 games for Big Blue, totaling 176 receptions for 1,451 yards and five touchdowns. The 2024 season was his best as he set new career highs in receptions (93), receiving yards (699), receiving touchdowns (three), and first downs (36).

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

With Nabers and Slayton on the outside, Robinson plays a critical role in Big Blue’s passing attack, grinding out ugly yardage across the middle of the field and near the line of scrimmage.

Will the Giants be able to extend Robinson next offseason?

In the modern NFL, slot receivers are making more and more money every year. Some notable slot playmakers who received extensions include Khalil Shakir of the Buffalo Bills ($13.5 million AAV), Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams ($10 million AAV), and Marquise Brown of the Kansas City Chiefs ($7 million AAV).

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Giants plan to extend Robinson, they should expect to pay a significant sum — especially if he turns in a solid outing in 2025. Robinson currently has a projected value of $6.6 million AAV from Spotrac. However, a breakout season in 2025 could see that figure grow significantly.

Depending on how well Robinson plays this upcoming season, he could price himself out of the Giants’ budget. They could aim to get a contract extension done with Robinson sooner, rather than later, potentially saving the team millions against the salary cap. But it is likely that Robinson will want to play out this season, then test a robust market in 2026.