Giants’ slot receiver could fill new ‘big play’ role in 2025 offense

The New York Giants are looking to be more explosive on offense this season.

They have an underrated group of playmakers for their revamped quarterback room to maximize.

Among the often overlooked players is fourth-year slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Although he has been mainly an underneath option in recent seasons, Robinson could be playing a different and more explosive role in the offense in 2025.

Wan’Dale Robinson anticipates an expanded role in the offense in 2025

While speaking with the media during OTAs, Robinson expressed excitement about the new role that he could be playing.

“I definitely think I’ll be moved around a little bit more,” Robinson said, per The New York Post. “Might be outside a little bit more, get some deeper shots down the field. But just going to continue to get open and be a valuable target for our quarterbacks.”

Last season, Robinson spent 77.7% of his snaps in the slot. That number could decrease this season as the Giants find new ways to get him involved in the offense, potentially by deploying him more on the outside.

“Obviously, I like being a guy that the quarterbacks can rely on to just be there whenever, so that way you have a completion,” Robinson said. “But I want to impact the game a little bit more, too … with a couple big plays.”

In 2024, Robinson’s average depth of target was a career-low 4.8 yards. He also averaged a career-low 7.5 yards per reception. Robinson was reduced to being just an underneath option last season, despite seeing an increased workload.

The Giants need to push Robinson downfield more this season

Robinson was targeted 20+ yards downfield just five times last season (only 3.8% of his targets), coralling just one deep reception for 25 yards.

85 of his targets (64.4%) came from within the 0-9 yards of the line of scrimmage, and 23 (17.4%) of them came from behind the line of scrimmage.

The overwhelming majority of targets (81.8%) that Robinson received last season were less than 10 yards downfield. He was the definition of an underneath, checkdown target.

This was not atypical of Robinson’s career, however, as 85.6% of his targets in 2023 came in less than 10 yards downfield.

Pushing Robinson downfield a bit more should be easier now with Russell Wilson under center. Wilson is among the NFL’s best deep passers. He has a propensity for throwing the ball past the line to gain.

The Giants need to generate more big plays this season if they want to return their offense to a status of normalcy. Entering a contract year, Robinson has a major breakout opportunity in this offense led by a new quarterback.