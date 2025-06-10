Do the Giants have a position battle brewing at CB2?

The New York Giants retooled their secondary this offseason, making a couple of big splashes in free agency to upgrade the unit.

The more critical components of the defensive backfield, however, will be the returning players. The Giants need to see their young guys take steps forward in 2025.

Among those young players are third-year cornerback Deonte Banks and fourth-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott. While Banks is largely expected to be the team’s No. 2 cornerback, Flott could be a sleeper to push for the position.

Cor’Dale Flott has been stealing reps with the first team at OTAs

Flott has been one of the biggest standouts at OTAs this spring. During last week’s practices, he took some reps with the first team as the lineup’s CB2. He also grabbed an interception at practice No. 7 on Monday morning.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

With several pass breakups, some consistently-tight coverage, and a couple of forced turnovers at OTAs, Flott appears to be pushing for the CB2 job. Can Banks hold him off?

The Giants need to see a return on their investment in Deonte Banks

The Giants are hoping for a major bounce-back season from Banks. After showing flashes in his 2023 rookie season, Banks took a big step back in year two.

Now entering year three of his career, the 2025 campaign will be a crucial one.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York added veteran cornerback Paulson Adebo in free agency this offseason to be their CB1, hopefully taking pressure off Banks’s shoulders.

Banks is expected to fill the CB2 role, but after a tough performance last season, the job could be an open competition between him and Flott.

It will be intriguing to monitor the CB2 situation this summer and see whether or not this turns into a training camp position battle.