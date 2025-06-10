Giants’ Jaxson Dart just had his head rattled by NFL speed

The New York Giants know rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will need time before he’s truly ready to lead the offense.

That didn’t stop the Ole Miss product from getting a sharp dose of reality during practice against the Giants’ defense.

Every rookie quarterback hears about the speed of the NFL, but Dart experienced it firsthand — in the blink of an eye.

Facing Brian Burns for the first time gave him a taste of just how quickly things collapse in the pros.

Brian Burns gives Dart an early education

Dart recently reflected on what it felt like to line up against a player like Burns — and his reaction was pure honesty.

“Oh yeah, I had my first… I don’t think I’ve had my full experience,” Dart said with a grin, “but I’ve had a little.”

That “little” was enough. Burns tracked him down on a read-option, and the rookie couldn’t believe how fast it happened.

“His ability to come back and chase me down was kind of crazy,” Dart admitted, clearly wide-eyed at the burst.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burns ready for a bigger year with Big Blue

Brian Burns didn’t even play at full strength last season and still produced nine sacks and 61 pressures in 865 snaps.

That came while adjusting to a new team, a new system, and nursing minor injuries through most of the year.

Now, fully healthy and fully integrated into the Giants’ defense, Burns is expected to dominate off the edge.

For Dart, that’s both a nightmare and a gift — iron sharpens iron, and few edges in the league cut sharper than Burns.

Dart learning behind veteran voices

While the speed of Burns will take time to adapt to, Dart feels lucky to learn behind three veteran quarterbacks.

“I’m in a super special position,” Dart said, “to learn from guys like Russ, Jameis, and Tommy.”

Each brings something different — Russell Wilson’s composure, Jameis Winston’s arm talent, and Tommy DeVito’s grit.

This is a quarterback room packed with experience and ego, but Dart seems genuinely eager to absorb it all.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s not starting yet — and that’s okay

The Giants aren’t asking Dart to be the hero right away, and that’s part of what makes this transition so valuable.

He’ll have time to learn the playbook, settle into the speed of the game, and avoid being thrown into the fire.

Still, every snap he takes in practice is a step toward the eventual moment when the franchise will be his to lead.

For now, he’s studying, listening, and yes — occasionally getting chased down by a human blur named Brian Burns.

