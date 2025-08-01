Giants’ sleeper wideout is forming a connection with Jaxson Dart that could earn him a roster spot

The New York Giants are excited about what they have in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The 25th overall pick in this year’s draft has had his highs and lows so far during training camp. But it’s the way he’s handled the lows and compounded the highs that has been so impressive.

Sharing those highs alongside him are his playmakers. In particular, 26-year-old wideout Montrell Washington has seemingly become a favorite of Dart’s. Washington has stood out this summer, developing chemistry with Dart that could help him earn a roster spot by the end of training camp.

Could Montrell Washington earn a spot on the Giants’ roster?

Washington is a journeyman wide receiver who began his career as a fifth-round draft pick with the Denver Broncos in 2022. He lasted one season in Denver, primarily contributing on special teams, before joining the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. However, Washington never appeared in a regular-season game for Kansas City.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now he is hoping to earn the right to compete for Big Blue in the regular season. By making a standout play every practice, Washington wants to “force the Giants to not get rid of me,” he told The New York Post.

He wants to make it “real hard for them” to cut him by the end of the summer.

Better look at Jaxson Dart’s perfect ball placement to Montrell Washington.



Can’t get much better than that. #Giants pic.twitter.com/pSZ8lSaNMZ — The Giants Report (@GiantsReport1) July 31, 2025

It will be difficult for them to cut Washington if he continues to play the way he has through the first seven practices of training camp.

Dart and Washington have connected on several big plays this summer. The two are forming a bond as they compete primarily as members of the second-team offense.

There is plenty of competition for roster spots in the Giants’ receiving corps. Earning a spot on the final 53-man roster will be no easy feat. Washington will be challenged by the likes of veteran Zach Pascal and UDFA rookies Beaux Collins, Jordan Bly, Dalen Cambre, and Juice Wells.

However, the Giants are committed to developing Dart. And with that being the case, keeping his favorite target around might not be such a bad idea.

Washington and Dart’s chemistry might at least buy the wideout some extra time in camp. What he does with that extra time is then up to him. Could he do enough with that time to earn a roster spot? Stranger things have happened.