Giants sign veteran kicker to practice squad with Graham Gano heading for surgery

The New York Giants implemented a contingency plan on Thursday afternoon for their special teams, signing veteran kicker Randy Bullock to their practice squad, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Graham Gano Faces Knee Surgery

Graham Gano, the Giants’ incumbent kicker, is contending with a knee injury that has resulted in swelling and the likelihood of imminent surgery. Given these developments, it is anticipated that Bullock will be promoted to the active roster while Gano is sidelined, likely concluding his season early.

This past weekend in the game against the New York Jets, Gano’s performance faltered as he missed two kicks and recorded a 64.7% field-goal success rate – a personal career low. His injury is evidently affecting his play, and the Giants can ill afford an unreliable kicker.

Randy Bullock Steps In

With the addition of Bullock, the Giants are bringing in an experienced alternative. Over his career, Bullock has maintained a success rate of over 80%, with an overall accuracy of 83.4%. During his 2022 tenure with the Tennessee Titans, he completed 85% of his field goals, which included a 50+ yard kick and six from beyond 40 yards. Moreover, he made all of his extra-point attempts and achieved a 55.4% touchback rate, overshadowing Gano’s 82.1% for the current season.

Impact on Giants’ Offensive Strategy

The Giants are actively managing their injury roster, which has seen a growing number of offensive players sidelined. Gano has been a key scorer for the team, so his absence is significant. However, if Bullock can convert the opportunities that have recently eluded Gano, the Giants stand to gain much-needed stability in their kicking game.