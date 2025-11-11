The New York Giants are entering a week of transition, and that means change is hitting the roster, too. With head coach Brian Daboll officially dismissed on Monday, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has stepped into the interim role. His first challenge? Preparing for the Green Bay Packers this Sunday while managing a team that’s still trying to stabilize both emotionally and schematically.

Giants start adjusting under Mike Kafka

Kafka’s task isn’t an easy one, especially if Jaxson Dart can’t play. He’s not just taking over play-calling and leadership duties — he’s trying to reestablish order in a locker room that’s seen its season spiral. The Giants are 2–8, coming off another frustrating loss, and while the season is effectively lost, the final stretch will serve as a live audition for both players and coaches.

As Kafka settles in, the front office wasted no time making a few roster tweaks on Tuesday. Nothing flashy, but moves that show a team trying to fill out its depth and keep things steady through the chaos.

New additions to the practice squad

The Giants announced the signing of tight end Zach Davidson to the practice squad, a name that might not turn many heads but could have some long-term intrigue. Davidson was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 out of Central Missouri State — a Division II program where he doubled as a punter and tight end.

In the NFL, he’s yet to make a regular-season reception, though he’s shown flashes during preseason play. Across 30 targets, he’s hauled in 16 passes for 162 yards, proving he can handle short-area routes and hold his own as a blocker.

For now, he’s nothing more than a developmental piece, but at 6-foot-7 and nearly 250 pounds, there’s at least a framework to build on. The Giants’ tight end depth has been tested this season, and with some inconsistency at the position, Davidson provides a safety net should they need another body in the rotation later this year.

A fresh leg joins the mix

The Giants also signed kicker Ben Sauls, a rookie out of Pittsburgh who brings accuracy and leg strength to a special teams unit that’s been in flux. As a senior at Pitt last season, Sauls hit 87.5% of his field goal attempts and converted every extra point, numbers that reflect poise and consistency.

What stands out most about Sauls is his kickoff ability. His hang time and distance give coverage teams time to adjust, though his low launch angle occasionally makes him susceptible to blocks. Still, he’s got a big leg and potential worth evaluating. Given the uncertainty surrounding Graham Gano’s neck injury, the Giants’ decision to add insurance at kicker makes perfect sense.

Special teams depth might not grab headlines, but it’s the kind of move that keeps a struggling roster functional through the grind of the season. If Sauls can show some promise in practice or late-season reps, he could even earn a longer look going into next year.